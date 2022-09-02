SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane

Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Danielle strengthened into a hurricane on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm is centered about 885 miles (1,425 kilometers) west of the Azores and is drifting west at about 1 mph (about 2 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center reported Friday Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a...
The National Hurricane Center reported Friday Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a hurricane.(NOAA/NHC)

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In the north Pacific, Tropical Storm Javier formed overnight. Forecasters said that late Thursday it was 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph).

Javier is moving northwest at 9 mph (about 14 kph).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws
No one injured in Friday morning apartment fire in Columbia
11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire
Elkhorn corals have spawned at an aquarium. It's a historic step forward that someday also...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine auctioned off by Goodwill