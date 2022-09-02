Soda City Live: The Music Man is coming to Town Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a fan of the theatre and want to support a local one with a long, successful history of excellent productions, take the family to Town Theatre for their upcoming show of the Music Man. This is the season opener for Town’s 103rd season.

Shows are on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. (Town Theatre)

Kerri Roberts portrays Marian the Librarian in the Music Man. And Kathy Hartzog plays the role of the mayor’s wife, Eulalie McKecknie Shinn. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to this old-fashioned love story.

The Music Man starts September 9 and runs through September 25. Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Learn more at http://towntheatre.com/the-music-man/. And buy tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138410.

