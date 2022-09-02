SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The Music Man is coming to Town Theatre

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a fan of the theatre and want to support a local one with a long, successful history of excellent productions, take the family to Town Theatre for their upcoming show of the Music Man. This is the season opener for Town’s 103rd season.

Shows are on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Shows are on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.(Town Theatre)

Kerri Roberts portrays Marian the Librarian in the Music Man. And Kathy Hartzog plays the role of the mayor’s wife, Eulalie McKecknie Shinn. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to this old-fashioned love story.

The Music Man starts September 9 and runs through September 25. Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Shows are on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Learn more at http://towntheatre.com/the-music-man/. And buy tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138410.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Tips for healthy aging
Healthy Aging Month, tips to stay healthy year round
Local child advocates express need for foster parents in the two state
Soda City Live: The Music Man
Tips for healthy aging
Soda City Live: Ways to prioritize wellness year round
Local film inspired by famous Dusty Springfield song, “Son-of-a- Preacher Man” movie free...
Local film inspired by famous Dusty Springfield song, “Son-of-a- Preacher Man” movie free screening in Columbia