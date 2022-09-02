Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night.

The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m.

USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence in the area.

Earthquakes have been a common event in South Carolina since a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands on Dec. 27, 2021.

Geologists say the streak of quakes in the Midlands is the longest in recent history.

