Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night.
The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m.
USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence in the area.
Earthquakes have been a common event in South Carolina since a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands on Dec. 27, 2021.
Geologists say the streak of quakes in the Midlands is the longest in recent history.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.