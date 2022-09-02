SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.

SLED is looking into Gawlicka-Chruszcz’s death and another death that also took place on campus. There are limited details in the second on-campus death; the coroner has not identified that victim.

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

FILE
15-year-old charged after bringing gun to Spring Valley High School
FILE PHOTO
Man arrested for multiple assault-related crimes in Broad River Rd. area
wis
FIRST ALERT- Few showers and storms for this weekend
Suspect and black Nissan Altima that was stolen with baby inside
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville