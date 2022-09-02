Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.

SLED is looking into Gawlicka-Chruszcz’s death and another death that also took place on campus. There are limited details in the second on-campus death; the coroner has not identified that victim.

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.