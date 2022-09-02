Search for suspect continues after baby found in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at the QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

While the dad was inside, the sheriff said a suspect jumped into the car and took off heading south on White Horse Road with the baby.

Deputies said the 8-month-old baby girl named Railynn Hampton was last seen wearing a white onesie and had both of her ears pierced.

The suspect is said to be wearing a black shirt and white shorts.

The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

Deputies are currently searching for the car and the child.

This investigation is in its early stages.

