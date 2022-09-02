Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings.

County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.

“We don’t have the infrastructure to support this kind of development,” said Sandy Run resident, Angie Culler-Matthews.

Angie Culler-Matthews is a longtime resident in Sandy Run. She is one of many who oppose the idea of bringing 170 new homes to the area.

She says, “There’s been public outcry. This does not fall in line with the wishes of our community.”

Matthews says a 130-thousand-dollar study done back in 2019 proved that citizens of Sandy Run wanted to preserve the rural landscape of the county.

Executive Summary Sandy Run Area Plan May 2019 ii through Sandy Run. Hurricane evacuations often result in I-26 lane reversals and US 176 is the primary

“And we thought we had a plan in place that would do that and when it was challenged, we’d be able to sustain but of course now that’s the discussion we’re having,” said John Nelson.

Nelson is the council representative for Sandy Run. He’s referring to an ordinance that was passed last year that would keep large developments out of the town.

He says, “It’s perfectly legal for the enterprise that bought the property and wants to put the development out there to request a variance.”

So far county council members have voted to move the process forward despite a petition with more than 700 signatures calling for a stop to the developments.

Another resident, Rob Combs, says “Our water system can’t handle what the amount of houses they’re talking about bringing in. We don’t have the sewer services they’ll need.”

“When we get an opportunity in a small county, we’ve got to jump on it,” said Calhoun County Council Chairman James Hagler.

Hagler is one of three county council members that supports these new developments. He says while nothing is set in stone, this proposal could bring much needed growth to Sandy Run.

He says, “The final decision will be blamed on us. I’ve seen stuff that this county has done and lived to regret of emotions, and I think a lot of this is emotions now.”

Residents in Sandy Run will be holding another meeting Thursday night to announce their recruitment of new county council members. The County Council will have to vote two more times for the developments to pass. Their next meeting will take place Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.