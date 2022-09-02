SkyView
R1 awaits metal detectors after juvenile brings gun to school

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old was arrested after the Columbia Police Department (CPD) says he brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School on Tuesday.

The juvenile was searched in a classroom following an anonymous tip relayed to an administrator and School Resource Officer (SRO).

The juvenile was searched in a classroom following an anonymous tip relayed to an administrator and School Resource Officer (SRO).(Columbia Police Department)

A Jimenez Arms Model JA-9 with 11 rounds was retrieved from the students book bag and secured by the SRO for safety reasons.

CPD says there were no reports of threats made by the teenager, and Richland One School District (R1) is working with the department regarding the investigation.

Police Chief ‘Skip’ Holbrook says the 17-year-old has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and possession of a weapon by a person under 18.

The 17-year-old student is currently in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

R1 Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says 31 metal detectors were approved for purchase earlier this month. He hopes to distribute them on a case-by-case basis

“A [metal detector] is a tool. That being said, it’s unfortunate. But in this day and time, it’s a tool we need to utilize,” said Dr. Witherspoon on Thursday.

R1 confirmed that preexisting metal detectors, reserved for athletic events, were used at C.A. Johnson High School following the incident.

Dr. Witherspoon says the district is considering random screenings while the wait for inbound metal detectors continues.

An R1 official says they hope to receive the equipment in September or October.

