Police: Suspect pretends to shop before armed robbery on Two Notch Family Dollar

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Two Notch which occurred Thursday night.

Detectives say the suspect came in and pretended to shop before pulling a weapon on the cashier of the store and demanding cash.

According to police, the alleged robber then fled the scene in a car.

Officers are working to process evidence and collect any security camera footage of the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

The Forest Acres Police Department says this is the first armed robbery of a business this year within city limits.

