11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia.

The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.

No one was injured.

No injuries reported and fire damages were contained to one apartment.



The cause of the fire will be investigated by the @RichlandSC Fire Marshal’s Office. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) September 2, 2022

Firefighters were able to quickly get into the apartment and get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

