SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire

No one injured in Friday morning apartment fire in Columbia
No one injured in Friday morning apartment fire in Columbia(Columbia Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia.

The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to quickly get into the apartment and get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Wildlife officials in South Carolina are looking to learn more about the distribution of a...
Wildlife officials looking for reports of non-native crab
Suspect and black Nissan Altima that was stolen with baby inside
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after kidnapped baby found safe in Greenville
The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m.
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County
wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity and storms chances increase over the next few days