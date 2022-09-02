Man arrested for multiple assault-related crimes in Broad River Rd. area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested for multiple assault-related crimes in the Broad River Rd area of Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Evrard Tehua, 31, has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after two sexual assaults, which according to RCSD, occurred one week apart.

Deputies say they were initially dispatched to the apartments at 1601 Longcreek Drive on July 23 after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a minor female.

According to RCSD, the child reported walking through the complex and seeing a man watching her, and reported that the man allegedly came outside, grabbed her, and forced her into an apartment where she was assaulted by him.

RCSD investigators took over the case and were investigating Tehua as the suspect when a second incident occurred.

On July 30, deputies were called to the Circle K located at 7710 Broad River Rd, after being asked to assist Irmo PD when officers were on scene investigating a kidnapping and carjacking incident that occurred, according to RCSD.

During the investigation, police discovered the incident stemmed from a sexual assault that occurred at 1601 Longcreek Dr in RCSD’s jurisdiction. The woman reported that Tehua was the one who assaulted her and stole her vehicle.

After further investigation, Tehua was charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree degree by RCSD and kidnapping, carjacking, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature by Irmo PD.

Warrants were obtained for Tehua in the previous sexual assault investigation, and he was additionally charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree (11-14 years old) and kidnapping.

Tehua has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains according to deputies.

RCSD investigators believe there may be additional victims who have been sexually assaulted by Tehua and ask anyone with information to come forward by calling the RCSD Special Victim’s Unit at 803-576-3115.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Tehua was a sexual predator preying on females.

He would not have stopped if he had not been arrested. If there are any other victims, please come forward and let us know. He needs to be held accountable for all sexual assaults,” Sheriff Lott said.

