Local film inspired by famous Dusty Springfield song, “Son-of-a- Preacher Man” movie free screening in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever heard Dusty Springfield’s Iconic song “son of a preacher” (and even if you haven’t) you don’t want an opportunity to watch a movie inspired by the song.
The local production company, Out Da Barnz Ent, LLC is providing an opportunity to catch the movie in a local theater Saturday, September 10th with three showtimes, for free.
The event will be at Spotlight Cinema Capital 8 at 1:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Attendees must pre-register to watch.
To register for the FREE viewing, click here.
For more details about the movie, and to watch the entire trailer, visit: https://www.sonofapreachermanmovie.com/
