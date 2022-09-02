SkyView
Local film inspired by famous Dusty Springfield song, “Son-of-a- Preacher Man” movie free screening in Columbia

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever heard Dusty Springfield’s Iconic song “son of a preacher” (and even if you haven’t) you don’t want an opportunity to watch a movie inspired by the song.

The local production company, Out Da Barnz Ent, LLC is providing an opportunity to catch the movie in a local theater Saturday, September 10th with three showtimes, for free.

The event will be at Spotlight Cinema Capital 8 at 1:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Attendees must pre-register to watch.

Local film inspired by famous Dusty Springfield song, “Son-of-a- Preacher Man” movie free screening in Columbia(Out Da Barnz Ent, LLC)

To register for the FREE viewing, click here.

For more details about the movie, and to watch the entire trailer, visit: https://www.sonofapreachermanmovie.com/

