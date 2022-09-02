Local child advocates express need for foster parents in the two state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto State is seeing an influx of children entering into the foster care system. The need has become great and local advocates are calling on our communities for help.

Neglect and abuse are just a few ways a child can end up in foster care, but the pandemic has made it even harder to get these children the support they need. That’s why one local organization is urging the community to open their homes up in order to help those who need it the most.

“These kids deserve a chance and if we don’t step up, then what,” Katie Smith with the National Youth Advocate Program said.

Katie Smith is a foster care operations manager in South Carolina. She says across the state there are more than 3 thousand kids in foster care. 1300 of those kids are located in the midlands.

“In 2018 federal law changed and they signed in the family first prevention services act which required states to reduce the number of youth and children that we’re placing in congregate care or group home facilities,” Smith said.

Smith says organizations like the National Youth Advocate Program started a push to get children out of the group care facilities but now those children have to go into foster homes.

“And we haven’t been able to increase the number of foster homes to meet the demand,” she said.

Along with that many foster homes closed their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is also causing a strain on children’s mental health.

“So their needs are higher and we have to be able to recruit foster parents who are willing to become trained to handle the therapeutic needs of our foster kids,” Smith said.

“I feel like I’m finally doing something that’s worth something,” said Taylor Hyman a foster parent.

Hyman took in her first foster child back in March just a day after she and her husband were licensed.

“It’s been extremely fulfilling. There’s been ups and downs, but the ups outweigh the downs so much, you don’t even remember the downs,” she said.

The process of becoming a foster parent can take anywhere from 1 to 6 months. The National Youth Advocate Program is accepting inquiries.

