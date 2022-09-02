Healthy Aging Month, tips to stay healthy year round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Healthy Aging month, as while this month is observed to bring awareness to health and wellness, Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith says, being proactive all year long should be a priority.

Dr. Smith shares several tips she says contributes to help everyone age gracefully.

Staying active and socially engaged . Find an activity that you enjoy doing for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. That will provide the recommended 150 minutes of exercise. Have a friend over for lunch. Find a walking partner. Call your family. Engage with your religious organization. Attend college or high school sports and cultural events. Call your parks and recs program to see what programs they just offer.

Pursuing your passion . Figure out what you really love to do and do it as much as possible.

Keeping your brain stimulated. Learn new things, like a language or a card game or a musical instrument. Play timed games. Just like your muscles, your brain needs activity as well.

Eating healthy foods. Make a point to add a variety of bright-colored fruits and green leafy vegetables to the foods you already enjoy. Choose low fat, low salt and low sugar items.

Aging is not an endurance test: Part of healthy aging is knowing when you need help. There are so many resources available to you locally. And for those in who have aging loved ones living across the country, a great place to start is with home care providers including SYNERGY HomeCare.

