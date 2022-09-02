SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:

By Adam Clark
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 2 areas to watch right now in the tropics, one is a Hurricane in the Northern Atlantic and the other two have potential to become Tropical Depressions over the next few days.

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the Northern Atlantic this morning with winds of 75MPH and is moving W at 1 MPH. Currently is no threat to land.

We now have Tropical Storm Earl. It will continue to maintain it’s tropical storm status as it moves west northwest at 14mph. It looks to move more to the north by the middle of next week.

