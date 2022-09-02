FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 2 areas to watch right now in the tropics, one is a Hurricane in the Northern Atlantic and the other two have potential to become Tropical Depressions over the next few days.

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the Northern Atlantic this morning with winds of 75MPH and is moving W at 1 MPH. Currently is no threat to land.

wis (WIS)

We now have Tropical Storm Earl. It will continue to maintain it’s tropical storm status as it moves west northwest at 14mph. It looks to move more to the north by the middle of next week.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.