FIRST ALERT- Few showers and storms for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The humidity is back this weekend with chances of rain and storms, but it will not be a washout!

First Alert Headlines

Humidity and storms return to the area Saturday, mainly south of I-20.

Sunday we are looking at a 40% chance of showers and storms again for the afternoon.

Labor Day we see a 50% chance of showers and storms as the humidity sticks around and in the upper levels we have disturbances causing uplift.

The chances of rain continue next week with a 40% chance Tuesday and Wednesday then going up to a 60% chance Thursday and Friday!

Danielle has formed and we are watching another other tropical waves in the Atlantic.

First Alert Summary

This evening we have an isolated shower chance, just a 20% shot of some showers and storms as more humidity builds from the south. Looks pretty good for football this evening.

Saturday we see upper 80s with more humidity. With the heat and humidity we see a 40% chance of showers and storms, it really looks like most of the activity is south of I-20.

We have another 40% chance of rain and storms, this time across the entire Midlands. Not a washout but some hit or miss storms are possible. Highs are in again in the upper 80s.

Labor day we see an upper level trough approach from the west, with ample moisture in place this increases our chances of rain and thunder to 50%. Highs are in the mid 80s with more cloud coverage.

Tuesday and Wednesday are wetter as well, with highs reaching the mid 80s and a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. There’s a large upper level low over the eastern seaboard that keeps us cool and wet for next week.

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move East away from the US.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 60% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west northwest at 13 mph with the development expected to become a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come!

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 70s, just a 20% chance of an isolated evening storm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and a humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid.

Labor Day: 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Staying mostly cloudy with another 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

