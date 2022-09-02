SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Few showers and storms for this weekend

By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The humidity is back this weekend with chances of rain and storms, but it will not be a washout!

First Alert Headlines

  • Humidity and storms return to the area Saturday, mainly south of I-20.
  • Sunday we are looking at a 40% chance of showers and storms again for the afternoon.
  • Labor Day we see a 50% chance of showers and storms as the humidity sticks around and in the upper levels we have disturbances causing uplift.
  • The chances of rain continue next week with a 40% chance Tuesday and Wednesday then going up to a 60% chance Thursday and Friday!
  • Danielle has formed and we are watching another other tropical waves in the Atlantic.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary

This evening we have an isolated shower chance, just a 20% shot of some showers and storms as more humidity builds from the south. Looks pretty good for football this evening.

wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday we see upper 80s with more humidity. With the heat and humidity we see a 40% chance of showers and storms, it really looks like most of the activity is south of I-20.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

We have another 40% chance of rain and storms, this time across the entire Midlands. Not a washout but some hit or miss storms are possible. Highs are in again in the upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Labor day we see an upper level trough approach from the west, with ample moisture in place this increases our chances of rain and thunder to 50%. Highs are in the mid 80s with more cloud coverage.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Tuesday and Wednesday are wetter as well, with highs reaching the mid 80s and a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. There’s a large upper level low over the eastern seaboard that keeps us cool and wet for next week.

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move East away from the US.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 60% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west northwest at 13 mph with the development expected to become a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come!

wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 70s, just a 20% chance of an isolated evening storm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and a humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid.

Labor Day: 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Staying mostly cloudy with another 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity and storms chances increase over the next few days
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
FIRST ALERT- Humidity and storms chances increase over the next few days
FIRST ALERT- Humidity and storms chances increase over the next few days
The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m.
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County