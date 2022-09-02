SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen Saturday in Miami. He may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen Saturday in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

He is described as 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The child may be in the company of 45-year-old Jorge Morales, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Based on additional information provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Missing Child Alert issued Wednesday for the child has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity and storms chances increase over the next few days
Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
Last group of beagles taken from troubled breeding facility
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine bought on eBay
President Joe Biden discusses the jobs report released earlier in the day. (CNN, POOL)
Biden on jobs report: Fastest growth in history