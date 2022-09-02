AAA offers tips for traveling this Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you traveling this Labor Day weekend? Here are some tips from the American Automobile Association.

Prep your vehicle. Visit a AAA Car Care Center to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected.

Plan stops. Destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours of operation.

Pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks.

Pack food and water. This could reduce the number of times you need to go to the store.

Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.