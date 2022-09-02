SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

AAA offers tips for traveling this Labor Day Weekend

I-20 FILE PHOTO
I-20 FILE PHOTO(WRDW)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you traveling this Labor Day weekend? Here are some tips from the American Automobile Association.

  • Prep your vehicle. Visit a AAA Car Care Center to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected.
  • Plan stops. Destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours of operation.
  • Pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks.
  • Pack food and water. This could reduce the number of times you need to go to the store.
  • Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
FILE
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

FILE
15-year-old charged after bringing gun to Spring Valley High School
FILE PHOTO
Man arrested for multiple assault-related crimes in Broad River Rd. area
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus
wis
FIRST ALERT- Few showers and storms for this weekend
Suspect and black Nissan Altima that was stolen with baby inside
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville