15-year-old charged after bringing gun to Spring Valley High School

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after bringing a loaded gun to school Friday.

The name of the student is not being released due to him being 15 years old.

The student is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the School Resource Officer was alerted by Spring Valley administration stating the male student may have a gun.

Deputies say the student was searched by the SRO and the gun was located in a bag he was carrying.

There is no evidence that any students or staff were presented or threatened with the gun, according to RCSD. The teen will be booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

