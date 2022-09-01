SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and less stressful.”(Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Social media giant Twitter announced Thursday it is testing an edit feature for tweets.

“If you see an edited tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” the company tweeted on its official account. “This is happening and you’ll be okay.”

In a blog post, Twitter stated the feature would allow users to edit a sent tweet “a few times” with a 30-minute window following its publication.

The edited version will be marked to let readers know that it has been changed from the original, and people will be able to click on the label and see the edit history.

Twitter said “Edit Tweet” is being tested internally first then it is expanding access later in the month to users of Twitter Blue – its paid subscription service that offers additional features.

Users have been calling for an edit button for years on Twitter. There has not been a way to make changes to remove typos or errors once a tweet is sent since the company’s start in 2006.

Twitter said in its blog post that it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and less stressful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
First lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault

Latest News

A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting
The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security...
Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave