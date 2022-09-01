Sumter County deputies arrest suspect for attempted murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Kameron Wolfe.

Wolfe was arrested on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at/or into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies and EMS responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane on Aug. 30.

According to investigators when deputies arrived on the scene, a woman was located in her yard with a gunshot wound to her lower back area.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, then once she was stabilized she was taken to a hospital in Columbia.

Investigators say they determined the shot came from Wolfe’s rifle that he was using to fire rounds that night at a nearby relative’s residence.

Wolfe was taken into custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and then transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains, awaiting an initial bond hearing scheduled for the afternoon of September 1.

