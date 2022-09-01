South Carolina marks Overdose Awareness Day as overdose deaths continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, organizations across the state recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the opportunity to remember the lives lost to overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and promote treatment and recovery options.

This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows the total number of drug overdose deaths in the state increased by 53 percent from 2019 to 2020, from 1,131 to 1,734.

Leaders from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services and LRADAC, which offers prevention and treatment services in Richland County and Lexington County, said their main message is that there is hope for those struggling with substance use disorder, and resources for them.

“Help is available, there is hope,” Sara Goldsby, DAODAS Director, said. “People can and do recover from opioid use disorder and all substance use disorders every day. And we’ve got nearly 400,000 South Carolinians living full lives in recovery. We can’t forget to celebrate those folks, but what we want everybody to know right now is if you’re hurting, there is help available.”

Ashley Bodiford, Director of Prevention at LRADAC, said that substance use disorders are not moral failings, they are diseases of the brain.

Goldsby said Overdose Awareness Day should be full of remembrance and love.

“This day is so personal to everyone because there’s hardly anyone now who doesn’t know someone or hasn’t lost someone to this deadly disease,” she said.

Karen Ogen lost her son Kevin to an accidental overdose nearly three years ago. She said it is important for her to be her son’s voice and show that substance use disorder can impact anyone.

“You don’t have to have deep problems with addiction to have passed from an overdose,” she said. “It can happen to anyone.”

Over the last five years, drug overdose deaths more than doubled in both Richland County and Lexington County.

In 2015, 42 people lost their lives to an overdose in Richland County. In 2020, 99 died from an overdose.

In Lexington County, that number went from 52 to 112 during the same time period.

Goldsby said she believes the increase in overdose deaths statewide can be attributed to the increased availability of illicit fentanyl, a highly potent opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Not only are opioid drugs the risk factor for overdose, but now with fentanyl being laced into methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs, really any substance is posing a risk to opioid overdose more recently,” she said.

Earlier this week the Drug Enforcement Administration advised the public of an alarming trend of colorful fentanyl in the United States.

Throughout this month, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized what’s been dubbed as “rainbow fentanyl” in 18 states.

According to the DEA, this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell potentially deadly fentanyl to young people.

Goldsby said DAODAS spoke with its law enforcement partners on Wednesday and confirmed that while the substance has not been located in South Carolina, officials will continue to monitor for it.

Organizations like LRADAC are encouraging the distribution of fentanyl test strips to anyone who may struggle with substance use disorder, calling it an important recovery tool.

“That allows an individual to test the substance before using or engaging in use to determine if fentanyl is present would hopefully increase their decision to not use or think differently about that because if there was a positive test for fentanyl in that substance,” Bodiford said.

Ogen said she wants to advocate for those experiencing substance use disorder.

“The more I talk about it, the more it reduces the stigma for others that might have issues going on in their family or they’re an individual that has substance use disorder to know that it’s okay to talk about,” she said. “The more we talk about it the more we find that people have similarities, and then we can talk about the resources that are available to families and individuals in the area.”

One way to help prevent overdose, according to DHEC, include warning loved ones about the dangers of using medication purchased online or from a source that does not require a valid prescription. The agency also said that families should discard prescriptions that are not currently being used in safe disposal sites across the state.

There are about 90 distribution centers in the state where people can access Naloxone, the life-saving overdose medication.

LRADAC is a community distributor of Narcan. The organization notes that you don’t have to be a current patient to receive this medication.

Anyone interested in learning more about opioids and its effect on South Carolina is urged to visit the Just Plain Killers website, which is the state’s “warehouse” for information on this topic, according to Goldsby.

Prescription drug disposal sites are also mapped on that site.

For treatment and recovery resources, visit the Embrace Recovery SC website.

