Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia.

At least 25 vehicles were broken into between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive, according to officials.

On Wednesday morning, deputies found multiple vehicles that had broken windows and items missing.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

