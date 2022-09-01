SkyView
RCSD: Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

Missing 17-year-old Austin Taggett
Missing 17-year-old Austin Taggett(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Austin Taggett.

Taggett was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road on Aug. 31 around 4:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Reebok hooded sweatshirt.

He is 6′1″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCSD is asking if anyone has information on where Austin might be to call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

