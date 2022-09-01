SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.(Flight Aware/KCPQ)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state.

FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.

KPTV reports the Bellingham Herald was one of the first publications to pick up on the flight chart.

No immediate reason was given or shared for such a route that was taken, but the finger was reportedly pointing toward Whatcom County.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington One announces five finalists for Superintendent
Lexington One announces five finalists for superintendent
Artemis I will launch new chapter of space exploration
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Pleasant Thursday, more humidity for the weekend
Missing 17-year-old Austin Taggett
RCSD: Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in...
Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2