PHOTOS: NICU caring 7 sets of twins at once, a new record for the hospital

Caption
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Staff members at the NICU for a hospital in Colorado have had their hands full due to a record-breaking number of twins being cared for at the same time.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado, located in Colorado Springs, said they have seven sets of twins currently in their care.

A hospital spokesperson said the doctors and nurses at the hospital have “been seeing double recently!” The hospital says it has never cared for this many sets of twins before.

The hospital shared photos with KKTV showing some of the babies and a few parents.

“You might say we’re #twinning,” Leila Roche, the senior communications specialist for the hospital, wrote.

The news was shared with the public on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

