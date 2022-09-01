SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Local Hotel Wins National and Local awards for outstanding hotel

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Hotel Employee Day and what better way to celebrate than to highlight a local hotel who has made both local and national headlines in the past few weeks.

Hotel Trundle recently won not one but two USA Today’s 10Best ranking #4 and #9 for best boutique hotel and Historic Hotel.

To add to that list they were recognized by Free Times Columbia’s Best for best hotel and Travelers’ Choice award winner by Tripadvisor.

They say the response has been overwhelming in a good way and we look forward to celebrating Hotel Trundle Day in the City of Columbia on October 5th, to celebrate the hotel will host a Champagne and Grit celebration , from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their lobby.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
First lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault

Latest News

Soda City Live: Carolina Ale House talks "Ale-gate" as football season starts
Ale-gate this football season with Carolina Ale House
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
Soda City Live: Sunrise yoga at the river
Soda City Live: Sunrise Yoga at the River
Soda City Live: Carolina Ale House talks "Ale-gate" as football season starts
Soda City Live: Carolina Ale House talks "Ale-gate" as football season starts