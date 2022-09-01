Local Hotel Wins National and Local awards for outstanding hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Hotel Employee Day and what better way to celebrate than to highlight a local hotel who has made both local and national headlines in the past few weeks.

Hotel Trundle recently won not one but two USA Today’s 10Best ranking #4 and #9 for best boutique hotel and Historic Hotel.

To add to that list they were recognized by Free Times Columbia’s Best for best hotel and Travelers’ Choice award winner by Tripadvisor.

They say the response has been overwhelming in a good way and we look forward to celebrating Hotel Trundle Day in the City of Columbia on October 5th, to celebrate the hotel will host a Champagne and Grit celebration , from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their lobby.

