Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project.

Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019.

Now six years after the announcement and three years after the initial deadline, the extension from Farrow Road to Kelly Mill Road remains under construction.

“This has been a challenging project that required a number of utilities to be relocated to accommodate the roadway widening,” said SCDOT in their latest update to WIS.

Earlier this year, SCDOT told WIS the project was set for completion in October of 2023.

Now, SCDOT says they expect the project to be open to the motoring public next winter.

“Additional lane closures are expected... We appreciate the patience of motorists and remind everyone to use caution when traveling through work zones,” concluded SCDOT.

