Furry Friend Friday - Lillian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lillian is a 3-year-old kitty that has been waiting for a forever home for over a year and a half at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Lillian is a wonderful cat that has been overlooked for far too long! Adopters are missing out on this super sweet, silly girl. Lillian can be very loving and affectionate when she is ready to come to you for attention. Other times, she is more independent and loves to just do her own thing, be lazy and nap. Once she is well rested, she gets a case of the zoomies and it is absolutely hysterical! Lillian loves to be where the people are. She is a quite a curious gal and will nose around in whatever you are doing and follow you. Lillian will put a smile on your face everyday just by being her goofy self.

She would love to be your one and only! We have realized that Lillian’s true personality blossoms when she is away from other cats. She tolerates other cats just fine but is so much more relaxed, affectionate, and less aloof when she is the queen of the castle!

Right now, Lillian has a reduced adoption fee of only $25! Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity and adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Cats and kittens are only $25 and dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

