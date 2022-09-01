SkyView
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

