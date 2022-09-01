FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked after crash on I-77 near Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Bluff Road has blocked the right lane.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT.

Injuries have been reported, according to troopers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.