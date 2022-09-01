SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked after crash on I-77 near Bluff Road

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-77 near Bluff Road
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-77 near Bluff Road(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Bluff Road has blocked the right lane.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT.

Injuries have been reported, according to troopers.

