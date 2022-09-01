FIRST ALERT- The humidity and storm chances return to the forecast just in time for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Humidity and storms return to the area Saturday

Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s this weekend and to start the workweek

Rain chances will stay around 40-50% this weekend and for most of next week

Danielle has formed and we are watching two other tropical waves in the Atlantic

First Alert Summary

Friday features more humidity for the region. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s but feeling like the 90s.

Rain chances increase to 40 to 50% for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Both days will be in the mid 80s but it will be humid!

Labor Day we see a 50% chance of rain and storms . Lows are down into the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move East away from the US.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 40% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 12 mph with the development expected to become a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come!

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs around 90 and more humid

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and a humid

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid

Labor Day: 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

