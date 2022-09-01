SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- The humidity and storm chances return to the forecast just in time for the weekend.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Humidity and storms return to the area Saturday
  • Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s this weekend and to start the workweek
  • Rain chances will stay around 40-50% this weekend and for most of next week
  • Danielle has formed and we are watching two other tropical waves in the Atlantic
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Friday features more humidity for the region. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s but feeling like the 90s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Rain chances increase to 40 to 50% for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Both days will be in the mid 80s but it will be humid!

Labor Day we see a 50% chance of rain and storms . Lows are down into the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move East away from the US.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 40% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 12 mph with the development expected to become a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands.  As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come!

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs around 90 and more humid

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and a humid

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid

Labor Day: 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
First lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful Thursday - More humidity for the weekend
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful Thursday - More humidity for the weekend
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful Thursday - More humidity for the weekend
First Alert
First Alert