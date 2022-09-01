Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

LCSD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to submit a tip by calling 888-274-6372 or using the @MidlandsCrime app.

Deputies believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

#NEW: Deputies are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo.



