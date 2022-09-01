SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in...
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body.(WABI)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

LCSD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to submit a tip by calling 888-274-6372 or using the @MidlandsCrime app.

Deputies believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington One announces five finalists for Superintendent
Lexington One announces five finalists for superintendent
Artemis I will launch new chapter of space exploration
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Pleasant Thursday, more humidity for the weekend
Missing 17-year-old Austin Taggett
RCSD: Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old
International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day
FILE PHOTO
Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged