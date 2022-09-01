Columbia man convicted of murder, sentenced to almost 50 years in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A murder suspect who was arrested by the Columbia Police Department in 2018 has been convicted of the violent crime.

A Richland County jury found Michael Paul Griffin guilty of fatally shooting Jerri Lynn Sigmon on October 20, 2018 at 4826 Norman Street.

According to investigators Sigmon and Griffin were in a relationship at the time of the incident.

Initially, Griffin said the victim was shot and killed during a home break-in, according to investigators.

The jury deliberated for 45 minutes, and Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison.

