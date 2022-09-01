SkyView
Columbia man convicted of murder, sentenced to almost 50 years in prison

A Richland County jury found Michael Paul Griffin guilty of fatally shooting Jerri Lynn Sigmon...
A Richland County jury found Michael Paul Griffin guilty of fatally shooting Jerri Lynn Sigmon on October 20, 2018 at 4826 Norman Street.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A murder suspect who was arrested by the Columbia Police Department in 2018 has been convicted of the violent crime.

A Richland County jury found Michael Paul Griffin guilty of fatally shooting Jerri Lynn Sigmon on October 20, 2018 at 4826 Norman Street.

According to investigators Sigmon and Griffin were in a relationship at the time of the incident.

Initially, Griffin said the victim was shot and killed during a home break-in, according to investigators.

The jury deliberated for 45 minutes, and Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison.

