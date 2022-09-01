SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them.

Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Both were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, faces murder charges in their deaths.(Provided)

Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, released a statement on the release of that evidence to them, which Judge Clifton Newman ordered earlier this week:

We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months.

Along with an order to release the evidence to Murdaugh’s defense team, Newman also put a temporary protective order in place designed to make sure only lawyers and people testifying will be able to see the evidence.

Court documents have suggested the murder trial is expected to begin in January.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
First lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful Thursday - More humidity for the weekend
The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural...
Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
Surveillance video captures what appears to be a dog being kicked out of a car and that car...
WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road