Ale-gate this football season with Carolina Ale House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s football season! Which also means tailgate season.

BUT if you don’t want to take on the responsibility of preparing the food or messing up your kitchen.

So, whether you’re headed to the game or watching it at home, consider ALE GATE instead of tailgate.

Carolina Ale House wants to be your go-to hub for sports and food this season in-house at your house, outside the house or in their house.

To see all of the amazing made from scratch tailgate options, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.