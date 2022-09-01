SkyView
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged

Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Undercover investigators have arrested 22 more men in relation to an operation targeting potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, five men were from the Midlands.

“These arrests bring our arrest total to 33 suspects from the operation we hosted earlier this year with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Jarrett Carter Crapse, 21, of St. Matthews has been charged with unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Tony Wesley Hoover, 54, of Columbia has been charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

Randall Joshua Norris, 40, of Gaston has been charged with unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

Kadeem Latron Riley, 32, of St. Matthews has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

Randal Scott Shearer, 54, of Lexington has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Koon says the intent of these suspects during communication is clear.

“They wanted to persuade, entice, or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity,” Sheriff Koon said.

