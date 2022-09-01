1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service.
The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m.
The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the agency says.
There is no official word yet on the condition of the victim.
Slow-moving storms brought heavy rain and lightning on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.