SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike

The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m.
The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m.(WPTA)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service.

The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the agency says.

There is no official word yet on the condition of the victim.

Slow-moving storms brought heavy rain and lightning on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
First lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

Latest News

New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have...
Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments
FILE
Police: Suspect pretends to shop before armed robbery on Two Notch Family Dollar
The juvenile was searched in a classroom following an anonymous tip relayed to an administrator...
R1 awaits metal detectors after juvenile brings gun to school
wis
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful Thursday - More humidity for the weekend
On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended these updated versions of...
DHEC preparing for rollout of new COVID boosters to fight omicron