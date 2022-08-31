SkyView
Soda City Live: Sunrise Yoga at the River

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The early bird may get the worm, but if you wake up early on Mondays and Wednesdays in September, you’ll get to do yoga by the river.

This class is free for the community and led by Yoga instructor, Valentine Click. This will be an opportunity to start your day on the right foot and enjoy some deep breathing, meditation, and stretching all with the peaceful sounds of early morning breezes from the river.

The classes will be offered all September long from 7:15 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Riverwalk Park Amphitheater. The address is 109 Alexander Rd. West Columbia.

Bring a yoga mat, blanket, bolster, and blocks if you have them.

For more information, contact Valentine.

Valentine.Click@gmail.com

Instagram: @blueyedtine

Twitter: @valentineclick

