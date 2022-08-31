Six-stall barn open for stray livestock in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) opened a 4,800-square-foot livestock barn earlier this month.

The Aug. 18, ribbon-cutting of this barn was the final step of a three-year transition of power between LCAS and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

“In conjunction with [LCSD], we realized the need for a unified response to animal services,” said LCAS Director Steve Collins. “So we began the process of building the barn, training officers, and getting into position.”

Today, the LCAS barn is equipped with two shelter staff and an investigator. In less than two weeks, the barn has sheltered chickens, pigs, goats, donkeys, and horses.

“I love law enforcement and I love agriculture. I think they are both very important industries in the world. And luckily, for me, I get to do both of them,” said Holly Hallman, the only Livestock and Poultry Investigator in-county.

Hallman’s job is to locate owners of loose livestock upon service call. If unsuccessful, the animals are brought to the barn where they are held for a stray-hold period of five days.

“We’ll advertise that we have the animal here... after the stray-hold period, they can either be adopted out, rescued, or go to any other avenue our rescue coordinator can find,” continued Collins.

According to LCAS, there are no adoption fees for livestock as there are no county ordinances or state laws requiring they be spayed or neutered.

“But I do a home check... and that’s typical to do a home check, before adoption, on the livestock,” said Hallman.

LCAS says they are in search of a 501 (c)(3) animal rescue willing to accept unclaimed livestock and poultry as they become available.

The department is additionally calling for donations including but not limited to hay, straw, all-stock feed, chicken feed, lead ropes, buckets, and bowls.

