Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County.

According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were able to locate the student who circulated images of the weapon.

A thorough search was done and no weapons were found.

Deputies say the student told investigators he posted a copied picture “because he felt bullied.”

The School District says appropriate action has been taken as the investigation continues.

We will continue to take a proactive approach toward ensuring the safety and security of our students. The district is encouraging the students to See Something Say Something if noticing anything suspicious. We want to commend our students for speaking up. The district has implemented a tip line for reporting information with the students’ identity remaining anonymous upon receiving information. Please continue to talk with your children about the importance of speaking up and telling an adult of any suspicious activity. We take every report seriously and work with our local law enforcement agencies to investigate. We want to make sure that all of our students have a safe learning environment and we all do our part to make that happen.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.