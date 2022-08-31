SkyView
Sergeant accused of inappropriate relationship fired previously for one

A Colleton County Sheriff sergeant who resigned amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a drug dealer also had been terminated previously for one.(Live 5/File)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County Sheriff sergeant who resigned amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a drug dealer also had been terminated previously for one.

Records obtained from the Sheriff’s Office show former Sgt. William Janicki was an instructor for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy for one year.

In his application for his most recent employment, he wrote that he was terminated for “improper conduct” in 2016 for a relationship with a cadet.

In a short essay penned by Janicki to the department, he writes that he had recently rekindled his relationship with the Lord and his greatest accomplishment was when his pastor had told him he had been forgiven for his sins and was on the right path for friends and family.

The Sheriff’s Office placed Janicki on unpaid administrative leave on July 6 after the department launched an internal investigation.

Separation paperwork from the Academy reports Janicki had began a sexual relationship with a known drug dealer while leading the narcotics team within the last year.

He’s accused of renting the unidentified woman hotel rooms and during traffic stops would “look over” drugs in her possession. The documents also detail that it was later determined he would provide information about warrants being obtained for her arrest.

In a resignation letter dated July 11, Janicki wrote to Sheriff Guerry Hill “[i]t is with a heavy heart submitting this letter due to my love for the career and the passion to help when called upon.”

Janicki also worked for the North Charleston Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office prior to his employment with the Academy and Colleton County.

The Sheriff’s Office reports it will turn over its findings to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

A spokesman for Colleton County Shalane Tindal said that Sheriff Hill will not comment on the case until SLED has concluded its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

