SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC, GA, NC in top 10 states with highest student loan debt

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina and Georgia are two of the top five states with the highest student loan debt in 2022, according to an analyst at Scholarship Institute.

With President Biden’s recent announcement that up to $10,000 in student loan debt could be forgiven for individuals, Scholarship Institute looked into national numbers to find out the average student loan debt in every state along with which age groups have the most student loans to pay off.

Here’s where the states in our area fall on the list of highest average students loan debt per borrower:

  • Georgia ranked #3 at $42,207
  • South Carolina ranked #5 at $38,915
  • North Carolina ranked #10 at $38,287

While Gen Z has the lowest amount of student loan debt, the institute says borrowers under the age of 24 still have an average of over $15,000 in student loan debt and they are still adding to that as they continue to pursue college degrees.

The institute found borrowers ages 50-61 have the most student loan debt to pay back, with an average of $45,146 per borrower.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
First lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful Thursday - More humidity for the weekend
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond
The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial