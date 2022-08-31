SkyView
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic endorses Joe Cunningham for Governor

Joe Cunningham and Tally Parham Casey
Joe Cunningham and Tally Parham Casey(Campaign offices of Joe Cunningham)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood South Atlantic annoucened its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey.

Cunningham and Casey are running to be the next Governor and Lt. Governor of South Carolina.

Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic is a non-profit organization for abortion providers which also provides STD testing and birth control.

