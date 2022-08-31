Planned Parenthood South Atlantic endorses Joe Cunningham for Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood South Atlantic annoucened its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey.

Cunningham and Casey are running to be the next Governor and Lt. Governor of South Carolina.

“Tally and I are incredibly honored to receive Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic’s endorsement in this historic election.”

Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic is a non-profit organization for abortion providers which also provides STD testing and birth control.

“South Carolinians are already suffering under the cruel abortion ban pushed through and signed by Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham is the champion we need to stop the state legislature’s extreme agenda with his veto power while advocating for policies that will help our families and communities thrive.”

