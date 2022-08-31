SkyView
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision

One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive.
One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive.(Source: MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the driver of a 1993 Saturn hit the driver head-on.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

