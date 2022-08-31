SkyView
Newberry officials issue Silver Alert for missing elderly man

Police say the man suffers from dementia
Police say no photo of Lindsay is available at this time.
Police say no photo of Lindsay is available at this time.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Larry Eugene Lindsay, 71, was last seen by his wife in Newberry at the Silver Nails Salon at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Lindsay is described as an older black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is about 5′10″ and weighs around 155 pounds, according to police. Police say no photo of Lindsay is available at this time.

Lindsay was last seen wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers baseball hat, glasses, blue checkered shirt, green khaki-style pants, black shoes and a black Pittsburgh Steelers jacket.

He was last seen driving a black 2002 Toyota 4Runner with the SC tag SGU 287. The vehicle has a broken radio antenna on it.

If you have any information, call NPD at 803-321-2222.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

