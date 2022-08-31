New housing plans unveiled for BullStreet District(-)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New housing plans have been unveiled for the BullStreet District.

The new neighborhood, Midtown at BullStreet, will feature 90 apartments that officials are calling “attainable housing.” The apartments will consist of 18 two-bedroom townhouse units and 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style units.

Construction on the new apartments is set to begin soon. The area will cover about two acres near Page Ellington Park.

Amenities will include a community room, computer center, exercise room, playground and gazebo, according to officials.

“Attainable housing at the BullStreet District helps the city meet one of our most pressing needs because it helps keep workers in Columbia to benefit our workforce,” said Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. “Workers are leaving Columbia because the cost of housing is too high. Having attainable housing in one of our most high-profile developments is good for our city and our workforce and addresses a critical need.”

Financing for the new apartments will be provided in part by federal tax credits as well as state tax credits, both administered by SC Housing, with Raymond James Tax Credit Fund providing equity through the purchase of the federal and state tax credits. Truist Bank will be providing the Construction financing, Centrant Community Capital will be providing the Permanent financing. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is also providing funding to support the development, according to a release.

The scheduled completion date will be in the fall of 2023.

