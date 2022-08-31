Local physical therapist shares tips on returning to sports after injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back-to-school season also means back to sports for several student-athletes. But, returning to the field or court, isn’t always easy after rather sedentary summers.

Add in a past injury or physical problem, and the return to fall sports and its rigorous schedule can be taxing on the body.

Dr. Lauren Montogomery, regional director of FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center, stopped by the Soda City Live studio to share tips on getting back to sports safely after injury, and some preventative measures athletes can take to protect their bodies.

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers has two locations in Lexington, more information can be found on its website.

