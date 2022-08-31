Loaded gun found at C.A. Johnson High School, teen charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School.

According to the Columbia Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a school administrator of C.A. Johnson High, located at 2219 Barhamville Road, received a tip that a student had a loaded gun on the campus.

Officials say the school administrator reported to information to the CPD school resource officer, and the student was searched in a classroom.

The loaded gun was found inside the teen’s bookbag, which was then seized by the SRO, and secured for safety reasons.

CPD says there were no reports of threats made by the teenager, and Richland One School District is working with the department regarding the investigation.

Police Chief ‘Skip’ Holbrook says the 17-year-old has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and possession of a weapon by a person under 18.

The suspect has been taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

