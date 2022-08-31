SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former Clarendon County Superintendent passes away

Former Clarendon County Superintendent
Former Clarendon County Superintendent(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former Superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two, Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away. Her death was announced by the Clarendon County School District on a Facebook post.

Wilder is known as the first Black female superintendent in the state of South Carolina. She gained that title in 1994 when she was appointed superintendent of Clarendon School District Two.

In her two decades as superintendent, she has been awarded multiple awards like the Outstanding Superintendent award by the South Carolina School Boards Association in 1999 and recognized as Superintendent of the Year for the State of South Carolina during the 2013-2014 school year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal

Latest News

Investigator Hallman in front of new barn to house large farm animals in Lexington County
Six-stall barn open for stray livestock in Lexington County
Dr. Rose Wilder, the first Black female school superintendent in the state of South Carolina...
Dr. Rose Wilder, Williamsburg Co. school superintendent, dies
wis
FIRST ALERT- Drier air moves in after cold front
One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive.
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision