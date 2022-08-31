Former Clarendon County Superintendent passes away

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former Superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two, Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away. Her death was announced by the Clarendon County School District on a Facebook post.

Wilder is known as the first Black female superintendent in the state of South Carolina. She gained that title in 1994 when she was appointed superintendent of Clarendon School District Two.

In her two decades as superintendent, she has been awarded multiple awards like the Outstanding Superintendent award by the South Carolina School Boards Association in 1999 and recognized as Superintendent of the Year for the State of South Carolina during the 2013-2014 school year.

“Rose was a dear friend, pioneer, mentor and legend in South Carolina. We are saddened by her passing, but know that her legacy will continue through the students, staff and communities she impacted.”

