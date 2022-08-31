SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled after crash on I-20 near I-77

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane closed after crash on I-20 near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane closed after crash on I-20 near I-77
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 76 (I-77 Columbia) closed the right lane and stalled traffic Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m., according to SCDOT.

If you are traveling in the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

No other details have been released.

