FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled after crash on I-20 near I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 76 (I-77 Columbia) closed the right lane and stalled traffic Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m., according to SCDOT.

If you are traveling in the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

No other details have been released.

